Services will be held for Lucille Clara (Hesse) Martin on September 14. Graveside 10 a.m. (Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery- Tillamook Airbase) Celebration of life service at the First Christian Church in Tillamook at 11:30 a.m., with David Krebs officiating.
Lucy was born on December 21, 1940 in Portland Oregon to Arlin and Madeline Hesse. She passed away on September 1, 2019 at Cherrywood Memory Care in Mcminnville, Oregon at the age of 79.
She is survived by her 4 children; Lori L. Martin of Woodburn, Ore., Jim E. Martin and his wife Leilani, Bill A. Martin and his wife Julie both of Tillamook, and Lisa D. Silacci of Dayton Ore.
19 grandchildren, and 31 great grandchildren. 1 sister Jan Krebs and her husband David of Coulee Dam, Washington. Brother in law Jack Martin and wife Sharon of Phoenix, AZ. Sister in law Twila Brooks and her husband Bob of Boise, ID.
Lucy was involved in her church youth group, the school newspaper, and many school clubs. She graduated from Tillamook High School in 1958. On October 17, 1958, she married Jim Martin in Tillamook. Lucy spent her life serving the church, her family and community. Having a love for children and their salvation, she started Little Clipper Christian Preschool.
Entertaining in her home, gardening, sewing, grandchildren, tea parties and canning her famous dill pickles were among her favorite hobbies.
