Lowell Edwin Hopkins (Hoppy) passed away on January 6, 2023, in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 93.Lowell was born in Tillamook on Sept. 11, 1929, to Clarence and Lillie (Parmley) Hopkins and was the youngest of eight children. On September 15, 1950, Lowell married the love of his life, Leona Baley, in the Pleasant Valley Church. He then served in United States Army during the Korean War, from 1950-1952, and was deployed to Japan and Korea. When he returned to Tillamook, Lowell and Leona had three children. He enjoyed camping with friends and family up the Nestucca River, where Lowell built a cabin on Testament Creek. His hobbies included deer hunting with his sons and nephews, motorcycle riding, crab wading, raising chinchillas, and remodeling his home. Lowell spent most of his career working at Diamond Lumber Company, later sold to Louisiana Pacific Lumber Company where he continues to work. After they closed the mill, Lowell worked at the Tillamook Creamery Association before retiring at the age of 62. In their early retirement, Lowell and Leona moved to Crooked River Ranch, Oregon where they enjoyed beautiful sunsets, golfing with friends, and feeding the deer that would come through the yard daily at their log home. Lowell will be remembered for his passion for camping with family and friends, his love of road trips along the Oregon coast, and his playful sense of humor (like teasing the children on Halloween), but perhaps most of all for the love he shared with his wife of 57 years, Leona. Lowell was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharol Hopkins, and wife Leona Hopkins. He is survived by his two sons; Mark (Christy) Hopkins of Parkdale, Oregon and Rick (June) Hopkins of Kent, Washington, his three grandchildren; Jami Duyck of Cornelius, Oregon, Joe Hopkins of Monmouth, Oregon, and Talor Hopkins of Seattle, Washington; as well as four great-grandchildren.
A public Celebration of Life is planned for February 4, 2023, in Tillamook Oregon at the Swiss Hall from 1 - 3 p.m.
