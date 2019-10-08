Louise Woods passed away on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at the age of 95 in Tillamook. She was born at home in Tillamook to Wallace and Augusta Smith on April 28, 1924. She grew up in the Sandlake area. On November 29, 1941 she married Lyle Woods. Their marriage lasted 61 years. Of that union three children were born; Hazel, Keith and Arlene.
Louise worked at a variety of jobs including waitressing at the Seashell Restaurant and 19 years at Sears in Tillamook. Among her many activities were camping, fishing, hunting, garage saling, playing pool, clam digging and so much more. Louise was a lifetime member of the Tillamook Pioneer Association.
Louise is survived by her two daughters Hazel Baertlein of Christmas Valley, OR., and Arlene Schaefer of Oretown, OR. Her brother Harlan Thomas of Oakland, CA. Seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Louise is preceded in death by her husband Lyle, her sister Helen and her son Keith.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Blaine Cemetery.
A gathering with light refreshments will follow at the Beaver Fire Hall.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
