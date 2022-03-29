Louise Schlichting Kaiser

Born in Douglas, Wyoming in 1944. Her family moved to Denver, Co. where they opened a rooming house. Louise attended East High School and graduated in 1963. In early 1962 a young man named Bill Kaiser roomed with his brother Joe at their boarding hotel. Love found them both and they were married on June 23, 1962. In 1963 Louise gave birth to Bill Jr. Louise became ill with a bad kidney and was unable to have any more children. We adopted a baby girl in 1968 and Christina came into our world. We adopted a baby boy in 1970 named Timothy. We moved to the oil fields in NE Co., then to Sterling Co. We bought a home, and in 1975 during a work strike we left for the west and stopped in Pasco, Wash. For 2 years, and then on to Portland Or. Bill with Safeway and Louise making a home and delivering newspapers for extra cash. Raising Bill Jr., Christina, and Tim through life and school. Always looking for knowledge and a challenge, she took on the challenge of college and work at home and going to school for two years earning a degree in accounting. With beautiful white hair she struggled for jobs. TOO OLD! Ha! She died her hair and kicked butt. In 1995 we bought a place in Rockaway Beach as a weekend getaway. A new doublewide in 2006 and retirement. We entered our new chapter in life. We were blessed with love and family.
We have had a wonderful life together.
It breaks my heart to let her go.
Bill Kaiser
A mass will be held in honor of Louise on Friday March 25th 2022 at St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway Beach, OR at 11 am.
