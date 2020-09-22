Louise Fransen was born Oct. 13, 1921 in Canada to Ernest and Henrietta Spitzer and passed away on Sept. 10, 2020. She was one of nine children. Louise married Olaf Fransen in 1952 in Clatskanie, Oregon and together had three children. She loved her family, sewing and gardening. She was predeceased by her husband Olaf Fransen and son Roger Birkenfeld. She leaves behind her daughter Midge Brown (Mike), and son George Fransen, as well as three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home
