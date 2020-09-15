Louise Augusta Fransen passed away in Tillamook on Sept. 10, 2020 at the age of 98. Louise was born Oct. 13, 1921.
A private family graveside was held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Tillamook.
Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
A few clouds. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 15, 2020 @ 11:36 am
Louise Augusta Fransen passed away in Tillamook on Sept. 10, 2020 at the age of 98. Louise was born Oct. 13, 1921.
A private family graveside was held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Tillamook.
The Tillamook County Face Mask Project, in partnership with the Tillamook Creamery, delivered 2,500 face masks to the… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
It was down to four teams, the top two from the south division and the top two from the north division to decide this year’s Alderbrook Mens’ … Read more
It was down to four teams, the top two from the south division and the top two from the north division to decide this year’s Alderbrook Mens’ … Read more
Donald Hearld Kiel, born June 25, 1935 to parents Harold Henry and Anna Louise Genhle, passed away Sept. 5, 2020. He was born in Ft. Wayne In.… Read more
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.