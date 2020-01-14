Louisa Lamb, 84, passed away quietly in her home in Oceanside on Dec. 20, 2019 with family present.
She was a retired grade school teacher who loved making learning fun. She moved back to Oceanside where she had enjoyed many happy summers in the Old Lamb Cabin as a child. She is survived by her sister, Debbie, and her loving son, Daniel.Louisa was a member of the pioneer family of Bev Daniel in Tillamook. Louisa actually knew her great-grandmother, who crossed the plains in a covered wagon on the Oregon Trail at the age of seven and lived to be 98.
Louisa had such a wide scope of talents and interests that she was a joy to know. Her sewing skills were phenomenal. She always seemed to find the bright side with a quirky sense of humor.
At her request, no formal services will be held. Family and friends will gather at a later days to share memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.