Louis William Weber, lovingly known as Lou, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 26, 2020, at the age of 85.
Lou was born on May 24, 1935, to Albert and Violet Weber in Denver. He spent his childhood in St. Johns, Oregon as well as Ilwaco, Washington, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At the age of 17, Lou enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Korean War on the USS Warrick.
After his honorable discharge in 1956, Lou attended MIT (Milwaukee Institute of Technology), becoming an electrical engineer. In 1964, he worked at Snap-On Tools where he met the love of his life, Peggy Petersen, who caught his eye the day she turned in her application. Lou offered Peggy a ride home, and, as they say, the rest was history. The two could be found playing baseball in the alley at work or driving around from park to park, looking for ball games to watch.
Lou and Peggy married in January of 1965 and in March, they loaded up their 1958 Buick (with Peggy’s ironing board and a cat named Smoky) and headed west, settling in Bay City, Ore. Lou quickly found work as a TV repairman and salesman in the back of Warner’s Music. They then started their family of four boys. Lou and Peggy enjoyed watching their boys, and later their grandkids, participate in all of their activities, including football, basketball, wrestling, soccer, baseball, and softball with volleyball, dance, and cheer thrown in. From Little League to adult sports, if you were looking for Lou, chances are you could find him in the bleachers or in a lawn chair at the ball fields. Lou also spent countless hours in the hills, hunting with his boys and grandsons.
Lou and Peggy opened Coast TV and Appliance, a store they ran until they retired in 1995. Lou was a generous supporter of all things sports-related in Tillamook County, as well as many other local events. He was a dedicated volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, and he loved driving around, showing his family the homes he helped build. Lou was a lifetime member of VFW (Veterans of Foreign War) and was a 50-year member of the Elks Lodge. Lou never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone he met. He was simply the best Husband, Dad, and Grandpa anyone could ask for, and his family was lucky to have him, although he would have said he was the lucky one. Lou accomplished everything he set out to do and provided a life well-lived for himself and his family.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Carol Patterson, his brother Darell Weber and his grandson Mackenzie Bleth. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, and their four boys and their families: Bill and Michelle, Jill (Dustin), Raphael (Kirstin) and Jeremy (Michaela); Tim and Beth, Tyler (Suzanne) and Ryan (Brandon); Dan and Melanie, Danny and “Little Girl” Scout; Al and Jessica, Gabi, Aden, and Ryan. Lou also has 5 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lil Titans, a youth hunting camp. Checks can be made payable to Titan Outdoors Lil Titans or donations can be made through Paypal. Please contact the family for additional donation information. Per Lou’s request, there will be no service.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at the Griffin House who took the best of care of our husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa. We are forever grateful for your love of Papa Louie.
