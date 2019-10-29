Lorraine Vandecoevering.

Lorraine Wilhelmina Vandecoevering, 88, was born to John and Rose Kottre on September 16, 1931 in Glen Ullin, North Dakota and passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019, in Bay City, Oregon with family by her side.
Memorial services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tillamook, Oregon on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 10:30am. A reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Garibaldi Maritime Museum or Garibaldi Fire Department.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.