Lorie Marie Levan Matsell, 62, of Tillamook, Oregon, passed away on February 19th, 2023. She left this world quietly in her sleep shortly after feeding her chickens and pets.
Lorie was born on September 29th, 1960, to John and Audrey Levan in Pueblo, Colorado. Lorie and family later moved to Anchorage, Alaska where she met and married her husband of 44 years Steve Matsell. In 1980 the newly formed Matsell family left Alaska and moved to Tillamook, where together they raised 3 children Kevin, Joshua, and Krista. Lorie’s pride and joy were her five grandsons Devin, LJ, Beau, Tatum, and Liam
Lorie worked as a waitress at the Locomotion Restaurant and Tillamook Elks Club, and then as a cook and custodian for School District #9 at Tillamook High School. She considered the students and faculty at the high school to be a part of her extended family. Additionally, Lorie loved working with her pets, farm animals and tending to her garden.
Lorie was predeceased by her sister Robin and her daughter Krista. She is survived by Steve, Kevin & Ashley, Joshua & Christy, five grandsons, two cows, six chickens, two cats and one dog.
Lorie’s family invites all to attend a Celebration of Life to honor the love and goodwill that Lorie extended to everyone she met during her lifetime. Tillamook Elks Club on Saturday April 8th,2023, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Lorie would request that you hug your grandchildren and children daily, and tell them that you love them. Being kind to others is what mattered most to her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.