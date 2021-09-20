Loretta Jean Landolt, 81, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2021 in Tillamook with her sister by her side. Loretta was born on Aug. 26, 1940 to Lena Steiner Landolt and Frank Landolt. Loretta was a Special Child, handicapped from a birth injury.
Having been lovingly cared for at home for 53 years, Loretta entered the Marie Mills program in Tillamook, where she was for 28 years. She was lovingly cared for and got to experience many things - trips, camping, airplane rides, even a motorcycle ride! Loretta loved people and enjoyed everyone that came to visit.
Loretta was preceded in death by her father and mother.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Beyer (Larry), nephews, Jeff Hercher (Jodee) and John Hercher (Kelsie), and four grandnieces, Ashlyn, Sofee, Jorgee and Adalyn.
Linda would like to thank Marie Mills for the many years of loving care given Loretta.
Donations may be made in Loretta’s memory to Marie Mills Center, Inc.
Graveside service will be Oct. 2, 2021 at Sacred Heart Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
