Today we hang our hats in honor of our Conductor, or as others like to call him, ‘The Captain’.
The ever poised and infallible Lonnie "Lon" Bill Wall passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was 69 years old.
Born Aug. 28, 1951, Lon developed his tireless work ethic early in life. Whether healthy or otherwise, Lon never liked to sit still, working up to his last day. For over 40 years Lon was his own employer, owning and operating Corvair Underground alongside his partner and wife Linda Wall, as well as employing their sons in their youth. During his ‘retirement’ he enjoyed volunteering for the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and Sumpter Railroad as well as his son’s restaurant, Garibaldi Portside Bistro.
Lon was also a creative and innovative man, meticulously constructing museum-grade train models while listening to Oingo Boingo and Gilbert and Sullivan.
His entire life story is one of true heroics, a tale of nine lives and unbreakable fortitude, surviving years of significant health issues with nothing but grace, gratefulness, and sheer stubbornness.
Lon was one of the last great outlaws, never conforming, always himself, strong in his convictions and quiet in his peace with God. More than just a man, Lon was a truth-seeker, a light of positivity, a calm kindness, and a true friend. He was a daily example of how to live in your faith, yet not be boastful in your way of thinking.
Loving husband. Father figure. Proud grandfather. Chaser of trains. Corvair savior. Fountain for deep, unforgettable wisdom. Lon is survived by his wife and soul mate Linda Wall, his mother Betty Wall, his sons Dennis and Curtis Cavitt, niece Heather Robbins, his daughter-in-law Amanda Cavitt, his grandchildren Kyler, Kayla, Brandon, Chasen, and Kitt Cavitt, as well as his son Phil Wall. He is also survived by his siblings Kent, Brent, & Shawn Wall.
Lon’s signature conductor hat will continue to represent boundless optimism and relentless perseverance and will remain on display at Garibaldi Portside Bistro for the foreseeable future.
You will forever be our Captain & Conductor.
Rest in Peace, Lon Wall.
8.28.51-5.18.21
A viewing was held on Wednesday, May 26, noon at Attrell’s Chapel in Newberg with Burial Services to follow at 2 p.m. at Noble Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 6, 1p.m. at the Garibaldi Portside Bistro. To RSVP for the Celebration of Life please email: lon@portsidebistro.com
For all cards and donations please send to PO Box 275, Garibaldi, OR 97118.
Regarding flowers or other packages, please send them to 307 Mooring Basin Drive, Garibaldi OR, 97118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.