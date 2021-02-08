Linda Rae Shattuck of Garibaldi, Ore. passed away on Dec. 18, 2020. She was 71 years of age. Linda was born on Sept. 28, 1949 in Portland, Ore. to Forrest and Dorothy Miller.
She was one of eight children; brothers Don, Richard, Frank and Bill (deceased) and sisters Sandra Salisbury, Brenda Turner and Gae Kelleher (deceased).
Linda graduated from Portland’s Centennial High School in 1967 and went on to work for the State of Oregon in multiple departments. She married Norman “Bud” Shattuck on February 8, 1969, shortly before he was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam.
Linda and Bud lived in Gresham, Ore. for nearly 30 years before moving in 2006 to Garibaldi where they frequently visited to go fishing. She went to work for Tillamook County’s Aging and Disability Services and retired in 2012. Linda volunteered for years as secretary for the Fishman’s Advisory Committee of Tillamook (FACT).
Linda loved spending time with her many family members, including her nieces, nephews, and their children, and a multitude of friends who considered her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and adored her.
A private Celebration of Life ceremony was held on Feb. 7, 2021, the day before what would have been Linda and Bud’s 52nd wedding anniversary.
