Linda Lee Blaser was born Nov. 16, 1946 to Steve and Virginia Mae (Rusch) Donowho and passed away Jan. 6, 2020 at the age of 73. Linda married Marion Blaser on Jan. 31, 1965 in Tillamook, Oregon. Together they owned and operated a dairy farm in Tillamook.
Linda enjoyed camping, hunting, being with grandchildren, rock hunting and telling stories. She is survived by her three daughters: Liz Miller of Sweet Home, Oregon; Hattie Blaser of Tillamook, Oregon; and Laura Deming (Jack) of Tillamook, Oregon.
Grandchildren: Richard Presock, Astric Blaser, Paul Presock, Sharyl Carle,
Sabrina Carle, Carla and Jason Krumwiede, Sarah Magden, Mitch Magden, Ash and Oliver Maack, Jesse and Kayla Magden and Steven Magden. 15 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Waud’s Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.