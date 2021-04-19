Linda Armentrout-Lepin was born April 28, 1943 in Tillamook, Ore. and passed away peacefully April 2, 2021 in Tillamook. Linda is survived by her daughter Jody Hamburger and son-in-law Tim Hamburger of Tillamook, Oregon and also her daughter Kristi Zimmerman and her partner Jim Barnett of Las Vegas, Nv. She is also survived by her grandsons Bradly Hamburger and Joel Hamburger both of Tillamook. Linda enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, canning and socializing with friends. She grew up with her parents at South Prairie Store. Linda will be missed by family and friends.
As per Linda’s request, no serves will be held.
