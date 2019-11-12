Beloved mother, wife, grandmother and friend, Leslie Christine Goddard, 72, journeyed to light on Nov. 1, 2019, with her family at her side after her long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Leslie was born on Jan. 27, 1947 to George and Agnes Mattison in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The youngest of three, Leslie grew up with two older brothers, Robert Shelton and George Mattison, Jr. in Pocatello, Idaho.
A rock and roll dance at the age of 16 changed her life forever as it was there she met a handsome young man, “Tim”, who later become her husband. Leslie and James Timothy Goddard were married on Aug. 20, 1966 in St. Joseph’s Church in Pocatello, Idaho. Their union led to seven children. Leslie loved her family, children, grandchildren and friends something fierce. Forgiveness and generosity being her strongest virtues, her home was always open and there was seldom any judgement in her heart.
Leslie was well-rounded and lived life to the fullest. Her favorite pastimes included collecting artwork, attending concerts, listening to music and she very much loved dancing. Leslie was on the dance team in high school, and subsequently took every chance she could to be on the dance floor ever since. Leslie was also an avid skier in her young adult life. She had a knack for decoration and interior design and she loved collecting beautiful china, figurines, antiques and the like.
Leslie was a tremendous cook and baker and took great joy in creating magic for her family over the holidays. She had an excellent green thumb and her home was always filled with beauty as all living things thrived under her nurturing care.
Leslie had an adventurous spirit and a curious mind. She spent a lot of time reading and writing and enjoyed making discoveries about how the world works. Leslie didn’t waste energy worrying about things of the past. She had this amazing way of living in the here and now. She made spontaneous trips to see her family and was always up for an adventure. Her favorite places were the open plains of Montana, and the beautiful beaches here in Oregon that many of her children still call home. She lived and raised her young family in Montana, so she particularly enjoyed her trips to Flathead Lake and found peace while finding special rocks along its shore.
Aside from her love of good food, baking, gardening and red wine (with M&M’s of course) she also made time to write poetry and children’s stories. On the rare occasion she would relax, you might find her reading a good book. Her smile was nothing short of magnetic and her heart was made of gold. Fun was never far from Leslie and her laughter will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Leslie also accomplished much in her work life. She was creative director at the number one radio station in Missoula, Montana, and was often the voice person for radio commercials. She was a news reporter for special radio network shows in Nashville, Tennessee, during the CMA awards.
During her time in Missoula, Leslie was also the sales manager of the Messenger newspaper and designed all of the newspaper’s advertisements.
Leslie was also a mortgage broker for Merchants Bank in Portland, Oregon.
Leslie is preceded in death by her parents and brothers. She is survived by her husband James T. Goddard; her children: Timothy Goddard, Alexis Goddard, Scott (Alice) Goddard, April (Scott) Buckmeier, Boone (Summer) Goddard, Tylee (Nic) Laurance and Faith Hinkson; her grandchildren: Joseph (Julie), William, Anthony, Nicholas, Clarence, George, James, Montana, Finn, Gracie, Rowan, Wolfgang and Ozzy; and her great-grandchildren: Drake, Killian and Ivan.
Funeral services were held at St.Mary’s by the Sea November 11, 2019. Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook, Oregon, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left at: waudsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation to Alzheimer’s research can be left in memory and honor of Leslie at act.alz.org/donate
