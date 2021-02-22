Leroy N. Morley was born on July 29, 1924 in Moroni, Utah and his life ended on Feb. 11, 2021 at the age of 96. Leroy’s life was a full one from battling in the front lines with the 1st armored division in Italy during WWII to working as a defense contractor for numerous years. As a defense contractor he worked for Bendix Corporation as well as numerous other companies working in the electronics field and moved up the ranks into the corporate world. He was a great asset to his country from both being in the military and out. When he retired, he set to work on his legacy of building his geodesic dome house for his loving wife Dona. Though he had many great accomplishments he will always be remembered as a loving grandfather to the 17 children of Robert Morley, Marilyn Perl, Milton Morley and Genii Smart. He was able to give wisdom and knowledge from the years of living a full life, which all are grateful.
He was laid to rest next to his beloved wife Dona M. Morley on their anniversary, Feb. 16, at a grave side ceremony.
