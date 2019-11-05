Lenora Mae Vermilyea, Born 9 January 1937 Stillwater OK. To Denver and Carie Guess. Lenore was the second oldest of 7 children. The family moved from Oklahoma to Westwood California in the late 1930s where Lenora helped her mother and father with daily duties of caring for her 5 younger siblings.
This is where Lenora came by her trait of caring for others needs before her own. Lenora graduated from Westwood Highschool in 1955 and moved to Live Oak California where she lived with the Gowan’s and worked in a diner. This is where she meets Ellis Carl Frizzell and married in 1956.
Lenora’s marriage came with a little twist named CJ, Carl’s son from a previous marriage which she would care for as her own. Soon after Lenora having two children Russell and Carleen. The family moved regularly with Carl’s employment while working in the Construction Industry. Finally settling in Chester Calif. Lenora raised the children and started sewing cloths for others as she had been doing for years helping with the family.
She at one point decided to make a carrier of Sewing and even taught College Sewing Class at Plumas County Community College. Lenora and Carl moved the family to Tillamook Or. in 1970 where they purchased Henry Plasker’s Lock & Key creating Carl’s Lock & Key / Saw Sharpening and Lenora’s Alterations.
Carl Frizzell passed in Nov. 1971 leaving Lenora to try and run the businesses with Russell and Carleen still in school. Soon after, Lenora’s sister Marcia Paris with her young daughter Valeri, came to help with the business where Lenora’s Alterations became very recognized part of the community. The business was moved to 116 Stillwell Ave. Tillamook Or. in 1972. In 1973 Lenora married Willis Rutledge (Willie the Shoe) 3 Sept. 1972 who passed 12 Jan. 2003. The Lock & Key / Saw Sharpening part of the business was sold in 1975, Marcia also passed on in 1975.
Lenora married Dennis Vermilyea 29 June 2006. Lenora’s Alteration’s has been at its present location for nearly 50 years. Lenora continued her passion for sewing and helping others before illness forced the closure of Lenora’s Alteration’s in Sept. 2019, she remained active in her business until just a weeks before her passing 23 Oct 2019. Lenora is survived by Husband – Dennis Vermilyea, Stepson – Carl J. Frizzell, Son – Russell W. Frizzell, Daughter - Carleen Redheart, Brother - James A. Guess, Oroville, California - Granddaughter - Brenna Purkey, Grandson Donovan Huth (Deceased), Great Grandson – Ramon, Great Granddaughter Nyla, Great Grandson - Quentin.
Lenora was a member of The Citizen Band Potawatomi Nation of Oklahoma, Member of the Rebecka’s and a Life Long member of the Church of Christ.
Lenora will be greatly missed by many and all that adored her.
Services to be announced at a later date.
