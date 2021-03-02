Lawrence “Bull” Holsey was born on April 22, 1934 to Buck and Frances Holsey in Anadarko, Okla. and passed away Feb. 4, 2021 in Bay City, Ore.
Lawrence grew up in Tillamook and graduated from Tillamook High in 1952. He played football, basketball and baseball during his four years. It’s also where he got his lifelong nickname of “Bull”. After graduation he enlisted into the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. He rose up the ranks to Sergeant and earned the National Defense Medal and the Army Occupation Medal. Bull also played football for the Army as well. After the Army, Lawrence was hired at Tillamook PUD and went through the lineman apprenticeship program. He then moved on to Tektronix as an assembly man. He spent time as a lineman for West Coast Telephone and eventually ended up working for G.T.E. as an engineer. Lawrence had many hobbies including fishing, golfing and bowling. He was also a very avid reader. He was a commercial pilot and was a member of the Oregon Pilots Association. He was also a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge.
Lawrence is survived by his long time companion Joan Wells and her two children Jeremy Keidel and Jennifer Flores; four brothers: Carl Holsey (Betty), Don Holsey, Jack Holsey (Glenda) and Dennis Holsey (Judi) and one sister, Joan Holsey.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Buck and Frances Holsey, his wife of 35 years Judi (Cantwell) Holsey and one brother Larry Holsey.
