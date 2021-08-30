LaVerna Maxine “Chris” Sessions (Christensen) embarked on her latest adventure - hiking the stars and exploring the universe - on June 16, 2021 at the age of 94. She spent her final days surrounded by family and beloved friends who helped send her off in style; immersed in love, humor, music, and the legendary stories of her full and wonderful life.
Chris was born on Feb. 18, 1927 to Claude and Marie (Brooten) Christensen in Tillamook, Ore. and was the youngest (and last-surviving) of her siblings - Charles (“Bus”), Kenny, Harold, and Marjorie.
She met her future husband, Keith W. Sessions of Bay City, Ore. in 1941 when she was 14. They married in 1945 and remained married for 61 years before Keith passed away in 2005 at the age of 81.
She apparently devised a brilliant scheme early on to have enough children that she and Keith would (in theory) never have to work, cook, or clean again. In pursuit of this, she and Keith spent most of their time procreating, eventually amassing an army of children large enough to really make a mess of everything while doing none of the working, cooking, or cleaning.
Chris is survived by all eight of her children, Victoria Wundram, Dr. Stanley Sessions, Christopher Sessions, George Sessions, Sally Cobb, Keith Sessions, Jr., Annie Kiely, and Andrew Sessions.
She loved getting out into nature and was happiest when she was cross-country skiing, backpacking, or camping with the family. But she also loved the “finer things” and could prepare delicious home-cooked gourmet meals, and quite possibly the best apple pies ever created.
Her energy and enthusiasm were seemingly never-ending and she showed her family how to live fun, amazing, and rich lives without necessarily having a lot of money. Whether telling stories around the campfire at the Kilchis or having martinis at The Polo Lounge, she was always effortlessly glamorous and high-class.
Throughout her life, Chris knew what it meant to be a caring and generous person; respectful and understanding of others, our world, and nature. In that spirit, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to The Nature Conservancy, The Audubon Society, The American Red Cross, Tillamook Pioneers, or any charity of your choosing that represents that spirit.
An informal picnic lunch and memorial gathering was held at Cape Lookout State Park on Aug. 11, 2021.
