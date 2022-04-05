Laurie Jean Nylund was born November 12, 1951 in Portland, Oregon to Lawrence and Jeanette Fallas.
She passed away March 24, 2022 at her home in Tillamook, Oregon. Laurie was an Allstate administrative assistant and she lived in Lake Oswego and Netarts, Oregon. Her favorite way to pass the time was to go fishing in the Nehalem River. Laurie was also a avid member of the Tillamook YMCA.
Laurie is survived by her Partner, Richard Szymczak of Tillamook, Oregon. Her sister Terrie Patterson of Netarts, Oregon. Nephew, Ryan Gobel of Tillamook, Oregon. Niece Amy Valencia – Gobel of Walla Walla, Washington. Cousin, Janelle O’Gara of Portland, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.