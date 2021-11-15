Laurie Ann Reynolds was born April 1, 1964 in Newport, Ore. to Tedford Jacobson Sr. and Mary Kane and passed away Nov. 7, 2021 in Tillamook, Ore. Laurie grew up in Tillamook and met her husband Morris in high school. They got married after graduation and raised their two girls Pamela and Marlana. Laurie enjoyed crocheting, beading, reading and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. She was also a member of the Tillamook Eagles Lodge.
Laurie leaves behind her husband Morris, daughter Pamela Esposito (Tony) and granddaughter Allyson, daughter Marlana Reynolds, three sisters; Rose Davis (Larry), Teresa Burdick (Dan) and Beverly Warren-Gregg (Ken), three brothers; Dale Jacobson (Norma), Wayne Jacobson (Penny) and Tedford Jacobson Jr., In-laws; Ron and Lynda Reynolds, Debbie Reynolds and John and Mary Reynolds, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
