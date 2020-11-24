Laurie passed away on Nov. 2 at the age of 62 of heart failure. She was married to Steven Grasseth for about 9 years, bless her heart. She is survived by her brother Bryan Ashbaugh and his wife, their children Dion, Whitney and Dylan Ashbaugh, and her stepdad Ozzie. She is preceded by her beloved mother Maxine.
We will have a celebration of life for both Laurie and Steve at a later date.
