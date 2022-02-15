Laurice W. Davis passed away peacefully on the morning of February 6, 2022, at the age of 83, in Salem, OR. Laurice was born to Lawrence & Marie Sindberg on October 14,1938, in Chicago, Illinois. Laurice met her husband Jack Davis and was married July 14, 1980, in Woodburn, OR. Laurice and Jack lived & worked in Nehalem, OR for many years. Jack had to be moved to a care facility. Laurice often visited Jack at the care facility, and enjoyed traveling by bus between Tillamook and Nehalem. Laurice was often seen pushing her cart rain or shine. She was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved to listen to The Tabernacle on Temple Square. Laurice is survived by her husband Jack Davis of Lake Oswego. To truly know her was to love her, and she will be dearly missed by those she loved.
Arrangements in care of Johnson Funeral Home, Salem OR. No service; private cremation.
