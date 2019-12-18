Laurence L. “Larry” Kesterson passed away on Nov. 23 at his home in Rockaway.
He was born Dec. 21, 1933 in Portland, Oregon to Isabelle and Jack Kesterson where they lived until he was ten. Then they moved to Rockaway Beach where he lived the rest of his life.
Larry graduated from Wheeler High School, went to Oregon State University, and was a logger and land developer. He loved what his did and made many friends along the way.
Larry was first married to Shirley Leckington, then Frances Skeen (deceased) and Colleen Colby. He is survived by his siblings Brenda Collecknon, Steve Kesterson and Lynne Kesterson. Surviving children are Dan Kesterson, Lori Kesterson, Toby Skeen, Janice Graves, and Tammie West, Jack Sylsberry (deceased.) Grandchildren include Ian and Sean, Kirsten, Michael and Christopher, Josh, Isaiah, Jakob, Lucus, and Isabella. There are a bunch of nieces and nephews including Terry, Mike, Greg, Jeremy, Candi and Carol.
If you knew Larry, we would love for you to attend his “Celebration of Life” at noon on Dec. 21 at the Fairview Grange in Tillamook. This will be a casual gathering to honor Larry and tell some stories about his life. We’re hopeful that you will come with your own personal stories and memories to share with us.
