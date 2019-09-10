Laura Lee Lane, 58, a resident of the Bay City Community, died at her home surrounded by family and friends on the 15th of August.
A memorial service will be held Saturday September 14, at 11:00AM at the Rockaway Community Church. Family and friends are invited to attend a potluck immediately following downstairs. Laura was born October 24, 1960 to Robert Lee Allen and Donna Lee Allen in Wheeler, Oregon. She was raised in Garibaldi and a short time in Texas then moved back to Garibaldi.
Laura worked many jobs, the two longest were Tillamook Country Smoker where she worked for 22 years. She then went to work for Safeway in Tillamook for 12 years. She loved to play bingo and Mexican train. She enjoyed going to parades with family, camping and spending time with her kids and grandkids and of course cooking for the holidays.
She is survived by her father Robert Allen of Garibaldi, OR. Husband Terry Lane of Bay City, OR. Kids; Cheri and Omar Gonzales of Bay City, OR. Tari and Joe Motsinger of Bay City, OR. and Jenny and Troy Kent of Banks, OR.
The grandkids; Ashley and Jared Miller of Spokane, WA. Brittany Allen of Bay City, OR. Alondra Gonzales of Bay City, OR. Antonio Gonzales of Bay City, OR, Kenzie Thompson of Bay City, OR. Tia Thompson of Bay City, OR. Willy Motsinger of Bay City, OR Wyatt Motsinger of Bay City, OR. Chloe Motsinger of Bay City, OR. Lana Motsinger of Garibaldi, OR Colin Kent of Banks, OR. Haley Kent of Banks, OR. Kaitlyn and Thomas Williams of California.
Great Grandkids; Braxton Allen Gunder of Bay City, OR. Jameson Williams of California, (unborn) Reagan Miller of Spokane, WA., Son in Law; Bobby Thompson of Tillamook, OR
And by Mary Boquist her bestie for over 45 years from Tillamook, OR. Brother and sister in law; Timmy Lane and Trina Marino of Bay City, OR. Brother in law Ricky Lane of Bay City, OR. She was preceded in death by her mother Donna Allen and her mother in law Janet Lane and her father in law William Lane. She is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.
