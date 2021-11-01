Larry Murray, 76, passed way suddenly at his home in Deer Park, Wash. on Sept. 8, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born to Roy “Buddy” and Violet Murray on Dec. 28, 1944 in Longmont, Colo. Larry joined the Navy in 1962. After leaving the Navy in 1973, he served over 30 years in law enforcement in Idaho and Oregon. He spent the last 15 years of his carrier in Rockaway Beach Oregon, retiring there as Chief of Police in 2006.
Larry married the love of his life Sheila on Oct. 22, 1965. Together, they had three sons. After retiring Larry and Sheila settled in Deer Park Washington. Although health issues limited his activities in most recent years, Larry enjoyed spending his retirement golfing, hunting, fishing, gold panning and scooting around in his UTV.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Sheila, his sister Sandy Magnuson, his sons Roy(Eloisa)Murray, Shawn Murray and Kevin(Sarah)Murray, his grandchildren Sheila Murray, Maria(Cory)Williams, Larry Murray, Devin Murray, Aidan Murray, and two beautiful great-granddaughters Rory Williams and Nova Zogg.
Honoring Larry’s wishes, there was no funeral service. A wake was held for family and friends in his honor at the Deer Park Senior Center on October 16, 2021.
