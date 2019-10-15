Larry Lee Stafford was born 11-19-65 in Lebanon, Or to Sharon (Meichtry)Stafford and Larry Gene Stafford. He passed away in Salem, Oregon on 9-3-2019. He began his wrestling career in Sweet Home at age 3, at 16 he moved to Garibaldi, Oregon with his mother & brother. He graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School. He was active in Wrestling, Football, and Cross Country. Loved his Oregon Ducks. He Received a scholarship to SWOCC in Coos Bay. As an adult he loved hunting, fishing, paining for gold, and working in Sunstone mines with his Dad. He spent over 10 years in the fishing industry in Alaska. Larry Lee is survived by the love of his life Lorna, stepson Michael, mother Sharon, Brother Matthew, Step brother DeWayne Gentry Delwin Gentry. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death father Larry, Stepmother, Iva.
A celebration of life will be held Oct 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Eagles Lodge, 209 Stillwell Tillamook, OR.
In Lieu of flowers you may make a donation in his name to Neah-Kah-Nie sports, United Paws or charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.