Larry James Rogers passed away on February 10, 2023 in Salem, OR from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Larry was born November 14, 1942, to Howard and Hazel Rogers in Portland OR. He graduated from Astoria High School. After graduation, Larry served in the National Guard and attended Clatsop Community College. Larry married Marde in 1965. They had two children, Nicki, and Brad.
Larry started his career with Crown Zellerbach. He was the purchase manager for the Tillamook division. Crown closed down in the mid 80’s and Larry ended his working career with OS Forestry leading incarcerated crews on reforestation projects. Larry was very active in Rogers Greens.
Larry loved his family, camping, fishing, and anything to do outdoors.
Larry was predeceased by his parents Howard and Hazel, his wife Marde and son Brad. He is survived by his daughter Nicki Hurley (Jack), grandsons Dustin, Garrett, and Cooper (Emilee) Hurley. Great Grand Children Brylee James and Charlee Hurley. His beloved dogs Corky and Lacey
The family requests that donations be made to Tillamook County 4-H program in lieu of flowers. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 pm at Alderbrook Hall Tillamook.
