Larry Stuffy, born in Nebraska on May 1, 1940, but grew up in Bay City and graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School, died on May 16, 2022 of cancer.
He worked at the Oregon/Washington Plywood mill until it closed, retired from Safeway of 30 years. He was married to Glennis Loucks for 30 years. He coached little league, basketball, baseball and softball for both boys and girls teams. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing. He loved to go to the Tillamook High School sporting events, he never missed a game. He is survived by one daughter, Joanne Steffey, two step-sons, Keith and Jerry Hatfield, one granddaughter, Makalya (Hatfield) Baylie, one grandson, Christopher Chen, three great-grand-children and many nephews and nieces.
