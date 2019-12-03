Larry Eugene Hays was born on March 13, 1938 in Cassville, Missouri. Larry and his parents Madgie & Hector Hays moved to Ukiah, California when he was young. Larry graduated Ukiah High School in 1956 and worked at the Masonite plant in Ukiah. Larry began his family in 1957 with the birth of his first daughter Kim.
Tammy was born in 1958 and Kelly in 1959. Larry married Judith Darlene Quesenberry in 1962 and started their family. Lori was born in 1964 and in the late 1950’s moved to Tillamook, Oregon where Mickey was born in 1967. Larry worked at the local Morris Supply auto parts store for several years before starting his logging career. Larry worked for Hopes Logging of Tillamook before moving the family in 1975 to a logging camp along Oly Creek on the island of Chichigoff, Alaska, 60 air miles out of Stika, Alaska.
Larry worked for the Larrabee Logging in the camp for a couple years. In 1977 the family returned to south Tillamook County where he continued to work in the logging industry. Larry retired from logging after his wife Judy passed away. While in the logging industry, he worked for Hopes Logging, Fitch & son logging, Balmer logging and finished with LS&D Logging. Larry loved horses and was active in the Western Horseman of Oregon for several years.
He was a family man and would do whatever needed to give his children what they needed. Larry was preceded in death by his parent Madgie & Hector Hays, his sister Judy Babcock and wife Judy Hays. He is survived by his children, Kim Loomis (Glen), Tammy Sams (Richard), Kelly Phillips, Lori Hays and Mickey Hays. 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Larry passed away on Oct. 29, 2019 at his home in Tillamook, Oregon.
Donations can be made to the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association Crisis Fund.
This fund helps injured Cowboys and Cowgirls with hospital and Dr. Bills from injuries.
A celebration of life will be held at noon on Dec. 7 at Hebo Fire Station 30710 Highway 101 S. Cloverdale, Oregon, 97112.
