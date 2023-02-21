William Lane Woods was born June 5, 1937 to J. Ross Woods and Isabel Stevens Woods in Lewiston, Idaho. He grew up in Lewiston where his father was the High School music director for many years.
Lane graduated from the University of Idaho as a music major. He taught in Asotin, Washington during his Senior year. During that summer he met Phyllis Buswell when they were counselors for the music camp at Washington State. They were married August 7, 1960 on his parents 25th anniversary and his mother’s birthday in Bellingham, Washington.
They moved to Tillamook to teach for the school year of 1963/64. In the fall of 1965, they bought a small farm as he wanted to raise his family out of town. The farm was sold after 19 years of 4-H activities. Lane went back to school and then was teaching music again in Vancouver. He retired from there in about 2000.
Lane was a 64-year member of Nez Perce Masonic Lodge #10 in Lewiston, Idaho and Tillamook Masonic Lodge #57. He was also a 6-year member of Silver Wave #18 Order of Eastern Star in Tillamook.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis of 62 years and four children; Debbie Whiteman (Mike), Caryn Backman, Dorothy Burnett (Lonnie), and Charlotte Karvia. Grandchildren Joseph Karvia, Tabatha Karvia Copley, Paige Burnett, Deanna “Izzy” Burnett. Great grandsons Orion and Lane Copley. He also has a nephew Tom Wheatley. ‘Extra daughters’ Jean, Teresa and Shirley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Isabel Jean Wheatley and her husband Tom Senior, his niece Betsey Wheatley Aebi and grandson Dustin Burnett.
Services will be held May 25, 2023 at 2p.m. at St John’s UCC Church, 602 Laurel Ave in Tillamook Oregon.
