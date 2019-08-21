Lambertha (Betty) Nibbe was welcomed into the arms of the Lord in the early morning hours of August 14, 2019.
Betty was born in Amsterdam Holland on December 31, 1922 to Johannes Hendricus Albertus Jagerman and Johanna Maria Jagerman. In her early years she worked as a waitress in Amsterdam and Germany. After enduring the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands with all the horrors that entailed she was determined to live her life to the fullest.
In 1957, she moved to Wiesbaden, Germany where she met her future husband Gerald Nibbe. They were married on August 17, 1959. During the next 16 years she lived in many place in the U.S. and Europe following Gerald’s Air Force career. They retired from the military and settled in Tillamook in 1975.
Betty enjoyed RV travel with her husband. Together they visited most of the National Parks in the western United States enjoying the majestic beauty they found in the parks and in route to the parks. She also enjoyed needle work, reading and cuddling with her kitties. The greatest joy of her life though was her children, her grandchildren and her great grandson.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gerald; daughter Gerry Mack and husband Ray; son Dennis Nibbe and life partner Jerrell Starling; grandsons Robert Mack and Ryan Mack and great grandson Orion.
Private interment will be held on Wednesday, August 21 at Willamette National Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the care givers at Griffin House and Hospice for their loving care and support. Donations in her memory may be made to United Paws. The family also requests no flowers.
Funeral arrangements in care of Waud's Funeral Home.
