It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Kyle William Brown-Robinson on June 3, 2023, at the age of 34. Kyle was born on March 13, 1989, in Pocatello, ID. From the moment Kyle was born he was a blessing, filling our lives with love, happiness and lots of humor. Kyle returned to Tillamook as an infant, which is where he called home. As a child Kyle was always on the go, riding bikes, fishing, mowing lawns in the neighborhood, or getting into mischief with his friends and youngest Brother Matt. Even as a kid, Kyle was ready to make a deal, buying, selling and trading.
Kyle met his wife Jessica in 2006 at just 16 & 17 years old, they quickly became inseparable, Kyle would often ride his pedal bike from Tillamook to Rockway just to spend time with her. Kyle & Jess quickly fell in love and moved in together just after completing school. They spent all their time together; they loved riding quads hanging out with friends, raising animals and so much more. Whatever they were doing Kyle was always riling up others just to get a laugh. Jess became pregnant and they had their first daughter Brooklyn in 2012, shortly after they purchased their first home. Kyle absolutely loved having a daughter and she quickly became his sidekick, Brooklyn loved doing anything and everything Dad was doing and inherited his love and passion for dirt bikes at a young age. In 2016 they welcomed their youngest daughter Briar which completed their family, Kyle adored his girls. As a family, they enjoyed camping and pretty much anything outdoors.
Kyle loved to Fish, hunt, crab, and ride dirt bikes or his beloved Harley. Kyle was always keeping busy doing anything outside including taking care of his lawn or splitting wood. Kyle has worked at Tillamook Lumber for the last 16 years. Kyle worked hard and really loved his job, harassing his coworkers was his favorite pastime.
Kyle is survived by his wife Jessica Brown and daughters Brooklyn & Briar. His Mother Marie Brown & her partner Jim Martin. Father Wes Brown & his Wife Michelle. Brother Matt Brown & Fiancé Susan, Brother Chris Scott & Fiancé Theresa, Sister Jenny Cashmere & Husband Brian along with Nieces, Nephews, Aunts & Uncles.
Kyle was a loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, and Uncle. Kyle would do anything for just about anyone. Kyle will be missed by so many people who will continue to love him for the rest of their lives.
Please join us in celebrating Kyle, on July 8th, 2023, at 1 pm
The Alderbrook Hall
5995 Alderbrook Rd,
Tillamook, OR 97141
