Kyle passed away Sept. 17, 2021 from a brief bout with cancer. He was born in Portland, Ore., attended Creston Elementary and Kellogg Middle School. In 1982, he moved to Kamloops, British Columbia where he attended High School. After high school, he returned to Portland where he studied Computer Science at Portland Community College. After working for an insurance company for a few years, Kyle landed a job at Columbia Sportwear in the IT department. Kyle would work for Columbia over 20 years.
Kyle had many devotions, first and foremost animals, any type or size never affected his compassion to care for and protect. While at Columbia Sportswear, he adopted several dogs and cats off the employee bulletin board. Following his move to the Cloverdale/Hebo area, Kyle found a passion for local artists. He displayed many of their works prominently in his home. Lastly, cooking played an important role in his life. His love for food and being with friends was the driving force behind his intense interest in cooking.
Anyone who had the opportunity to know Kyle learned very fast of his personal generosity. He was always willing to help when and where needed, especially within his local community and with his friends and family.
Kyle is survived by his fiancé Patricia Laube and four siblings, Terrie Heuring, Janet White, Vickie Grant and Stacie Volz, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Donations to any animal shelter in Kyle’s name would be welcomed.
