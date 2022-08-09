Kurtis Dale Sours

Kurt passed away suddenly on July 15, 2022.
Kurt was born Sept. 28, 1951, on opening day of deer season when his Daddy Dale dropped his Ma Ma off at the old Tillamook General Hospital and returned several days later after a successful hunting trip to find out he had a bouncing blue eyed baby boy! Needless to say Kurt turned into one hell of a spotter and marksman!
Kurt grew up in the Garibaldi area & graduated from NKN high school He worked for a while in the woods , then at Sauce Bro. Ocean towing, Don McVay Roofing and retired from the Port of Tillamook Bay after 22 years.
Highlights of his life were when he was working in Dutch Harbor years ago he saved a toddler from drowning after she fell off the docks & into the cold water. His trips to Medugorje, in Croatia and Lourdes in France had a special place in his heart.
Kurt enjoyed his weekly Tuesdays with besties A.D. & Chris playing video poker at the Landing.
Kurt loved God, his family and his Country! Kurt hated peas!
He is survived by his wife of 41 years Judy, his step-daughters Kristen Rodrigues (louis) Jacque Daniels (Tom) He was Pee Paw to grandchildren Drew, Kade, Brenna, Jack, Alec, Hunter and Keagan. Siblings Shawn Rodgers (Gordon) Kim Machalek, Teno Sours, Tim Sours (Pie) , several nieces and Nephews.
A celebration of Life & Mass will be at St Mary’s by the Sea Rockaway Beach on Aug 13 at 11 AM with reception following in the hall. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Kurt’s name to Animal Haven by the Sea 35170 The Glade Nehalem OR 97131 or Shelter of your choice.
