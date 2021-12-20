On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Kurt “Air” John Luft passed away peacefully at home while his wife Wanti and his stepson Harrison were holding his hand. He is survived by his wife Wanti Luft, five step-children, four grandchildren, his sisters (Lorelai, Judy and Lisa), and his brothers (Karl and Mark). Born July 28, 1956, in Fresno, California, Kurt was a loving husband, brother, brother-in-law, stepfather, uncle, great-uncle, and friend in his 65 years. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Fresno State University and worked as a manager at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Kurt had a passion for hang gliding that started at a very young age, giving him a spectacular view from above. He once flew his hang glider in Yosemite, along the Eastern Sierras from Bishop California to Mount Whitney, landing south of Lone Pine and flying over 60 miles. He enjoyed hang gliding over the coast and mountains of California.
Kurt loved adventurous traveling to many different countries; tasting different foods, meeting different people and exploring these places with a deep appreciation of them. He complimented people for the beautiful, clever or delicious things they offer in this world.
An animal lover, Kurt raised chickens as pets while also enjoying the eggs and always was a dog lover. He was passionate about EVERYTHING outdoors: the beach, gardening, bicycling, crabbing, sightseeing, and hiking. Nature is the reason he and his wife moved to beautiful Netarts, Oregon, where they enjoyed the forest and the beach surrounding their home.
Kurt’s kindness will be remembered by his wife, step-children, friends, and family. He was generous with his time, words of wisdom, and help. Kurt was an adventurer and a trailblazer, and very brave; he was not afraid of anything (as was evident by his marrying a woman with five children). Kurt was always seeking better health, between eating a good diet and getting out of the house to be active and have fun. Kurt was strong minded, yet open to new ideas; always finding something positive to say. He loved making people smile.
