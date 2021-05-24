Born on Jan. 26, 1996 in Portland to Heidy and Jade Brunkow. Kole was tragically taken from this world on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Kole was a truly kind hearted soul, who would have taken the shirt off his back for anyone who asked. After growing up in the Portland/Gresham area, Kole enjoyed his teenage years in what he would’ve considered his own back yard; South Tillamook County. Kole graduated from Nestucca Valley Jr/Sr high in 2014. He enjoyed the great outdoors, whether it be fishing, boating, hunting, or hiking. But most of all, Kole enjoyed making people laugh and being with his family and friends. Kole cherished his life and never put himself before others. He will be truly missed.
Sadly, Kole has left behind his beloved girlfriend, Mekenzie Brown, Hebo; Ore., his dear mother Heidy Morrison, Neskowin, Ore. His father Jade Brunkow, Eagle Creek, Ore. His big brother Beau Brunkow, Portland, Ore. , and niece Ashlynn. Kole also leaves behind many other countless family, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends that he loved endlessly.
A celebration of life will be held for Kole on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Location and time to be announced.
