Kirk Edward Caillier was born September 16, 1947 in Tacoma, Washington to Edward and Marcia (LeMay) Caillier and passed away February 17th, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 74. Kirk married the love of his life, Nancy Guffey in 1969, and would be celebrating 53 years of marriage this year.Kirk received his Master degree in Education from Western Oregon University (then OCE). His first teaching job brought Kirk and his family to Tillamook, where he worked in special education and later as an administrator. Kirk loved coaching baseball, wrestling and many years of freshman girls basketball. He was an eagle scout, voracious read, sports enthusiast, and enjoyed working in his yard and garden. His ultimate love, though, was travel, and together with his wife Nancy, made several extended trips to Ireland and Italy. Kirk and Nancy fostered 6 children during the 90’s.His happiest times were spent with his family and the porchetta trucks in Italy! He was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a committed church member, participating in many outreach activities at St. Albans and the First Christian Church.Kirk is survived by his wife Nancy Caillier of Tillamook, OR. Two daughters, Karin Bloom (Greg) of Pullman, WA. and MaryBeth Culver of Cypress, TX. One son, Brian Caillier (Allison) of Tillamook, OR. His mother Marcia Caillier of Keizer, OR. One brother Mark Caillier (Kris) of Keizer, OR. Two sisters, Gail Watkins (Kevin) of Tigard, OR. and Jan Michaels (Rich) of Keizer, OR. Brother-in-law Dan Guffey of Oceanside, OR. Two sisters-in-law Linda Freerksen of Salem, OR. and Kathryn Olson (Ken) of Troutdale, OR. Grandchildren Jakob Culver (wife Chelsi), Katherine, Megan, Ella, Ava, Rowan and Dylan. Great-grandson Jackson Culver. Fourteen nieces and nephews. Kirk is preceded in death by his father, Edward Caillier and brother-in-law Gerry Freerksen. A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Tillamook. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The First Christian Church with “The Dining Room fund” in the memo.
