Kimberly Ray LaFond was born to Leonard and Alice (Taylor) LaFond November 15th, 1955 in Tillamook, Oregon. He passed away at his home on March 24th, 2022 in Beaver, Oregon.
Kim grew up in the south county area, attending Nestucca schools. He was a very talented person in many fields but shined as a mechanic.
He owned and operated his own trucking company for many years.
Kim also loved restoring old cars and trucks, fishing and hunting.
Kim is survived by his daughter Briana Guenther (Gene), son Buddy LaFond, granddaughters Briley and Laney Guenther and one sister Sherri Clymens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.