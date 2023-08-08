Kim Marie Sours Machalek 

Kim was born January 19th 1953 in Tillamook Or to Bonitta & Dale Sours & passed away December 5th 2022 in Anchorage, AK. Kim grew up in the Garibaldi area attending Garibaldi Grade School & NKN high. After graduation she worked at various jobs in the area waitressing, flagging, & fighting fires. She moved to Dutch Harbor in the 70’s where she resided the rest of her life.
She is survived by her husband Dalibor children Morgann & Martin & the loves of her life her 3 Grandchildren Sailor, Christian & Madison her sister Shawn Rodgers (Gordon) Brothers Teno & Tim Sours (pei). She was preceded in death by Brother Kurt. Kim will be remembered by family & friends for her love of horses! There will be a graveside service Aug 12, 2023 at 10 AM at the Bay City cemetery with reception/picnic following at Bay City Park. All that knew Kim are welcomed to attend.
