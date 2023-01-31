Kevin Levi Mills passed away on November 25th, 2022, surrounded by family and friends.
Kevin was born on March 18th, 1986, to Thomas and Paula Mills (Rhoades) of Bay City, OR. Kevin had a rather rocky start to life. He was born with respiratory distress syndrome and was taken by Life-flight to Emanual hospital where he spent his first 17 days of life. Kevin grew up in Bay City. He spent his childhood playing with his sister, and their neighbors the Cox boys, in the creek at the park and in the woods behind their house. He attended elementary school in Garibaldi and graduated from Neahkahnie High School in 2004. Kevin was an avid sports fan. He played all through his high school career. He often credited Coach Downs as the reason he made it through high school. Football, basketball, baseball, it didn’t matter. He loved to play and watch them all. He even played men’s league softball as an adult. Kevin worked a variety of jobs over the years, searching for something to spark his passion. He put his plans on hold in 2013 when his dad’s health started to deteriorate. Kevin moved back in with his parents and began looking after his dad so that his mom could continue to work. Kevin was Toms’ primary caretaker until his passing in August of 2020. During this time, and for about a year after he also was primary childcare for his sister and brother in-law. He spent many early mornings watching cartoons with his nephews and afternoons watching westerns with his dad. Family was everything to Kevin, and he took great pride in being responsible for so many of them. After his dads passing, and with all but 1 of his sisters’ kids in school, Kevin decided he wanted to return to the workforce. All the years taking care of others, however, he had neglected to take care of himself. He started going to the doctor. Eye doctors, dentists, primary care, etc.…. He wanted to get himself back into good shape before finding a new job. It was during this time that he discovered some more serious health issues. He was in and out of hospitals most of the latter half of 2022. Still, Kevin was not one to give up. He was willing to try just about any procedure that the doctors thought would help. As hard as he fought, he unfortunately lost the battle on November 25th, 2022.
Kevin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alfred, and J. Lucile Mills (Bradham), his maternal Grandparents, Harry, and Maxine Randall (Rhoades), and his father Thomas Mills.
He is survived by his mother Paula Mills of Bay City, His sister and brother in-law, Amee (Mills) and Mike Konruff and their five children (his beloved nieces and nephews), Brooklynne, Ema, Bryar, Eddison, and Everhett of Idaville. His Great Grandpa Motter of Kennewick WA, as well as countless aunts, uncles, and cousins and some wonderful friends who were always more like family than anything else.
A celebration of life for Kevin will be held at the Alderbrook Grange Hall, March 4th 2023 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.