Kevin Brent Klingelhofer, son of Ivan and Mabel Klingelhofer, was born Dec. 21, 1953 in Brainerd, Minn. and passed away Feb. 1, 2021 in Tillamook Ore. He was 67 years old.
His family moved from Minnesota to Oceanside, Ore. in 1955. They hosted many duck feeds for family and friends. As a boy Kevin followed his Dad’s interest in running trap lines. His first job was helping with the garbage pick up in Oceanside. He started working for Ken Beebehiser at the age of 15 as a mechanic specializing in Volkswagens. This became his life long occupation. He graduated from Tillamook High School in 1972. He was married on Valentines Day in 1979 to his former wife of 26 years, Judy Klingelhofer who he remained close with until the end. He and his brother, Randy Klingelhofer and friends built his own auto repair shop in 1990 next to his residence, where he had a very successful business.
Kevin was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed living off the land. He loved hunting, fishing, crabbing and clam digging. Owning his own boat at the age of 19, he spent many hours in the ocean and on the bay. When the boat came in, he took great pleasure in gathering family and friends to share in the bounty of the sea. Traveling back roads, camping and gardening were a few other hobbies that made him happy. He enjoyed life to the fullest and always made people laugh
His later years were filled with medical issues but he continued and was thrilled to entertain friends and cook dinners for them. He took pride in growing unique indoor plants such as pineapple, avocado and peppers. Ahna and Jay Harrison lovingly cared for him in every way and were instrumental in his life, which made him so happy. He was homebound but reached out to many friends by telephone to reminisce about old times. Amber, Eddie, Jack, Bob, Rick, Pat, Mike, Ed, Ronnie, John, Ruth, Florence, Matt, Julie and more who were close to his heart.
He is survived by a sister, Shirley Collins of Portland, Ore.; brother Randy (Sherryl) Klingelhofer of Tillamook, Ore.; nephew Ryan (Amanda) Klingelhofer of Fossil, Ore.; niece Kristi Oleman of Tillamook, Ore.; former wife Judy Klingelhofer of Tillamook, Ore. and Ahna and Jay Harrison of Garibaldi, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Kenny Collins.
No services are planned at this time.
