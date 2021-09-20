Kerry was born Aug. 23, 1970 and went very peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 1, 2021. Kerry knew no stranger. Everyone was a friend and her friends were “family”. She had many interests in her life. She loved all animals, especially horses, dogs, and cats. Kerry was a very crafty person, but her greatest gift was photography. She captured many beautiful memories for friends and family. Photographing nature was her specialty. She had an uncanny ability to see beauty in its simplest form in her pictures.
Kerry is survived by her husband of 24 years, Eric Bodie, her two beautiful daughters, who were “her life”, Kayla Anne and Mickinley Marie, and by her mother, Kathy Vellinga all of Tillamook. She is also survived by her sister, Shelly Vellinga Bighill (Richard) of Hammond, OR, her mother-in-law Vickie Bodie, and sister-in-law Jennifer Bodie Long (Rich) of Knappa. Kerry loved and was so proud of her nephews John Bighill, Nathan Bighill (Charlene) and baby Colton, Ethan Long, Rudy Ellenberg, and Porter Ellenberg. She also leaves behind her many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Kerry was preceded in death by her father Leon Vellinga, her father-in-law Dave Bodie, her sister-in-law Angie Bodie Ellenberg, her grandparents, and many of her beloved pets.
Donations in memory of Kerry can be sent to the Tillamook Nazarene Church Youth Ministry. A memorial service will be held in the Spring.
