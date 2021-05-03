Ken was born the first child to Harriett and Vern Schroeder in Shelton, Wash. A few years later they settled into the community of Tillamook, OR. It was here the family welcomed brother David and life focused on raising the two boys, friends, family visits and church activities, which all became a part of their loving environment.
When Ken was a preteen, he had an event of rheumatic fever and this forever changed his way of processing life. Not necessarily in a bad way; just a new way. He went on to learn to drive and ride motorcycles, thanks to his Uncle Don. His family support was amazing throughout his life, from his little brother having his back, to living at home with his parents until he was 60. Life would take the family from Tillamook to Portland to Palm Springs and back to Portland again. He found his other family at Providence ElderPlace Cully where he lived his last many years. It was here the activities director, took on a new title as “Vice President of Operations of Ken’s imagination”.
He walked through life having never met a stranger! His opening line was: “Hi, I’m Ken Schroeder…..do you know me”? He was a bonified phone-a-holic. He loved people, laughter, BBQ’s, holiday parties, family and family dinners, hamburgers and the next event was always a reason to reach out by phone to anyone who would answer!
In the early seventies, he found the Portland Trailblazers. This became a passion that lasted until his last day. He loved following the Blazers, keeping stats, calling in to RipCity Sports Radio and talking to his dear friend, Chad Doing, going to games, then of course, calling everyone to talk about it!
His ability to always have a smile, tell a joke and share his enthusiasm to involve everyone in the next upcoming event, was really quite remarkable. He taught us all what is important in life, being with friends and family and doing what makes you happy.
Survived by his brother David Schroeder (Becky Rae); nephews Trace Schroeder (Faith) and Jeff Schroeder (Jillian); great nephews Max and Zephyr and great nieces Taylor and Izabella; along with extended family, numerous friends and Blazer Ken fans.
A memorial tribute was held Friday, April 30, at his residence. Ken will be placed next to his parents at Valley Memorial Park in Hillsboro, Oregon. We want to thank everyone who was a part of Ken’s life, especially those who cared for him at Providence ElderPlace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.