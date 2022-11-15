Kent Duane Dickey was born in Wheeler, Oregon on May 17, 1956 to Kenneth and Eloise Dickey. He passed away on October 29, 2022, at the age of 66. He is survived by his sister, Helen Dickey of Salinas, CA, two brothers, Keith Dickey of Eugene and Kirk Dickey of Nehalem and his aunt, Mary Ruef of Manzanita.
Kent graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1974 and then went on the Clatsop Community College where he earned an Associate’s Degree. He spent his adult life in Tigard, Oregon where he attended the Tigard United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. He worked at Value Village until retiring in 2020.
Kent’s passion was painting. He mainly painted ocean scenes. He shared his love of painting by teaching some classes in Hillsboro and he won many ribbons at the Washington County Fair.
Kent was a kind and gentle man, always happy to meet people. His memory for birthdays, anniversaries, etc. far surpassed those of other family members! Kent spent the last two years of his life in Tualatin Maquis Assisted Living where he enjoyed the friendship of staff and residents. If there was an activity, he was there.
A memorial service will be held for Kent at the Tigard UMC on December 2nd. He will be interned at a later time at the American Legion Cemetery in Nehalem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.