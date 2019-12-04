Kenneth Ward Frampton was born on May 4, 1932 to Marion and Lita Frampton in Omaha Nebraska. Kenneth passed away in Tillamook on November 26, 2019. He lived and worked in Tillamook County nearly all his life. He was a lifeguard at the Rockaway Natatorium and worked for the City of Rockaway Beach for many years. Kenneth was also a member of the Rockaway Beach Fire Department. He was employed at O & W Plywood in Garibaldi, Oregon for many years. He loved music and played with the “5 ½ Piece Band” locally and especially at Senior Meals at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. His base, guitar and mandolin playing was a favorite at these functions.
Kenneth is survived by Son: Ronald W. Frampton wife Darla of Waldport, Oregon. Daughter: Sheryl K. Watkins of Tillamook, Oregon.
Preceded in death by his Wife Shirley M. Frampton and son-in-law Michael Watkins.
Graveside services for Kenneth will be December 7, 2019 at 1PM at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens. There will be a small gathering of family and friends after the service at Main Street Pizza in Tillamook, Oregon. It was his favorite place to eat and we would love to see you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.