Kenneth V. “Corky” Lane was born at home on Old Woods Road, Cloverdale, Ore., on Nov. 9, 1925, to Welta Victor Lane and Stella Drusilla Rogers Lane, and died in Hood River, Ore., on Jan. 18, 2021. He attended Cloverdale Grade School and Nestucca High School. During his senior year of high school he operated a farm in Centralia, Washington, that his father had leased, finishing his schooling by correspondence course and returning to graduate with his class in May of 1943.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Nov. 3, 1943, and attended boot camp at the U.S. Naval Training Station in Farragut, Idaho. He served in the Mariana Islands on Tinian and Saipan as part of the harbor defense unit working with underwater detection equipment and surface radar.
Following his discharge from the Navy on Jan. 20, 1946, Ken returned to Cloverdale and bought his first herd of dairy cows. On March 2, 1946, he married Dortha (Dottie) Carnal, whom he met while she was serving as a U.S. Navy Wave. She was originally from West Virginia and they made several trips to the East Coast to visit family. Following Dortha’s death in 1993 Ken married Verone Wennberg Brenna. She was a wonderful addition to the family and had been a friend of Corky and Dot’s for many years. During their later years they were able to take many trips around the United States and to Europe.
Corky worked as a dairy farmer, logger, and truck driver, hauling logs, lumber and chips. In the mid-1950’s he was driving the largest chip truck in the state. In 1960 he quit the dairy business and went to barber college. After serving his apprenticeship in Tillamook he purchased the Cloverdale Barber Shop from Ennis Turner and remained there until officially retiring in 1994. However, he maintained his license and continued cutting hair for shut-ins and anyone else who asked.
Ken was an active community member. He served on the Nestucca High School Board of Directors, the Tillamook County Fair Board, and the selective service board. He served with the Cloverdale Volunteer Ambulance for 31 years and the Nestucca Volunteer Fire District for 25 years, serving as chief from 1978 to 1983. He was a charter and life member of the Nestucca Valley VFW and a charter member of Nestucca Valley Lions Club. He also spent many years working with the Nestucca Valley Community Cemetery.
He liked horses and enjoyed many trips hunting and riding in the Jefferson Wilderness and Three Sisters areas with close friends. He also enjoyed taking his grandchildren riding at the beach. He was still shoeing his own horses into his 80’s.
Ken loved his grandkids and great-grandkids and often said how proud he was of all of them. He was never happier than when there was a new baby to cuddle. It seems that in all of his most recent photos there’s a little one on his lap.
Ken is survived by his son Robert, of Salem, daughter Helen (Stenberg), of Hood River, stepchildren Jon and Lori Brenna, as well as 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Wendell, of Tillamook, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Erma, and wives Dortha and Verone.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Nestucca Valley Community Cemetery at 1 p.m. on July 10, 2021, with a reception immediately following at the Hebo Fire Station.
