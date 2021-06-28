Kenneth J. Dickey passed away Wednesday, June 16. He was 95 years old. Kenneth grew up in Wheeler; he graduated from Wheeler High School in 1944 and went directly into the United States Navy to serve his country until just after the end of WWII. He returned to Wheeler where he owned the Wheeler Dry Goods Store and later D&R Mart until 1981. He served on the school board of Neahkahnie School District and was active in community affairs. Kenneth was an active member of the Methodist Church in Wheeler and then Nehalem. He helped with the remodel of the Nehalem church, hammer in hand. He was a member of the Nehalem Post of the American Legion and served as the custodian of the Nehalem American Legion Cemetery until it was taken over by the City of Nehalem. He and his wife Eloise were well known for the flowers they grew and sold as a labor of love in front of their property near Fisher’s Point.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Eloise. He is survived by their four children, Keith and wife Celeste of Eugene, Kent of Tualatin, Helen Dickey Bage and husband Mitch of Salinas, CA, and Kirk of Manzanita; four grandchildren, Sarah Dickey Corliss, Michael Dickey, Mathew Bage, and Kendra Bage, and two great grandchildren, his sister, Mary Dickey Ruef of Manzanita, and his nephew Brian Ruef of Nehalem and niece Jennifer Ruef Bauer of Minnesota.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Nehalem Bay United Methodist church at 2 p.m. July 24. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church, PO Box 156, Nehalem, OR 97131.
