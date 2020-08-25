Kenneth Glenn Robinson was born in Portland, Oregon on March 20, 1956 to Austin and JoAnne Robinson. He passed away peacefully in his wife's arms on Friday August 14, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sheryl Lynn Robinson,his 2 sisters Debbie Kramien and Linda Grandy, his 2 younger brother's Michael and Steven Robinson, their spouses and children, his nieces and nephews and their children.
Ken will forever be remembered as a loving husband to his wife, a kind & loving brother to his sisters Debbie and Linda, a peacekeeper to his younger brothers Michael and Steven & as an awesome uncle to his nieces and nephews who all loved him very much.He spent the last 27 years living and working in Rockaway Beach as a postal carrier, then as head of maintenance @ Surfide Resort in Rockaway. His memorial was held at Barview Jetty in July 2020 with him and his family present. In lieu of flowers please send any cash donations to Wauds Funeral Home to help his wife pay for funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.